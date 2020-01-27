



— The CDC says it is testing 110 people in 26 states for possible coronavirus infections

The U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new virus from China, all among people who traveled to the city at the center of the outbreak, health officials said.

In New York, some people were seen wearing masks due to fear of the virus. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were five possible infection cases pending results from the Centers for Disease Control.

“While there have been no confirmed cases in New York State, as of today our Department of Health has sent samples for nine individuals to CDC for testing; four of these samples have proven negative and five results are still pending,” said Cuomo. “These five individuals remain in isolation as their samples are tested at CDC. While the risk for New Yorkers is currently low, we are still working to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe.”

Two new cases were reported Sunday – one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Maricopa County, Arizona. The latter case was someone with ties to Arizona State University who did not live in school housing and had a history of travel to Wuhan, China, state health officials said.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services said the Maricopa County patient wasn’t severely ill and was in isolation at home to keep the illness from spreading. The department said it would not release potentially identifying information on the person, including the gender and age, and declined to say whether the person was a student or faculty member.

The LA patient alerted authorities that he wasn’t feeling well upon arriving at Los Angeles International Airport. The patient was taken by ambulance to a hospital, health officials said at a Sunday news conference.

“Everything worked as it should,” said Dr. Sharon Balter with the LA County Department of Public Health. “The patient presented for care, the patient was immediately transported to a hospital, the patient has remained in the hospital.”

“We are looking very hard,” said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “There have been many travelers that have come back from China, and so there is every anticipation that more cases will be diagnosed but will be taken care of appropriately

Officials did not provide details about the patient, except to say that the individual was a traveler from Wuhan, China.

“Incubation period is the time from exposure to time you become sick and that period ranges from about two days up to 14, perhaps average of 10,” said Schaffner. “We are learning more about that as time goes on.”

On Sunday, Sen. Charles Schumer the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency should an infectious outbreak of coronavirus happen in the United States.

According to Schumer, a Stony Brook University professor studying the outbreak is now stuck in China due to the travel bans. The U.S. consulate in Wuhan reportedly will evacuate personnel and some private citizens on Tuesday.

