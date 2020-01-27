CBS Los AngelesNBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Helicopter Crash
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several people suffered minor injuries when a school bus crashed this morning in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8 a.m. near Lynch Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg.

First responders said 15 people were hurt, but all the injuries were described as minor.

It’s unclear if any of the victims were students.

