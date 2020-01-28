Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A historic boat is on the move inside the American Museum of Natural History.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A historic boat is on the move inside the American Museum of Natural History.
The iconic 63-foot Great Canoe has been featured in the museum’s Grand Gallery since 1960.
Now, it’s heading back to the Northwest Coast Hall, where it was on display at the turn of the last century.
This is the first time the centuries-old canoe has been moved in more than 60 years.
“When you look at that big canoe out there, it is unbelievable that, loaded with 40 people and all of their gear, people would be able to lift that out of the water, but they did,” said Haa’yuups (Ron Hamilton), co-curator of the restoration project.
The Great Canoe is linked to Native American nations of the Pacific Northwest and is one of the largest dug-out canoes in existence.