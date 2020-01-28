



– A salon on Long Island is giving women a free day of pampering, but the spa visits were hard earned.

“How are you feeling right now, Linda?” asked CBSN New York’s Vanessa Murdock.

“Oh my god, queen for a day,” said Linda Nuszen as her hair was being washed.

The beauty goes miles beyond skin deep inside Anthony DeFranco Salon & Spa in Huntington Station on Long Island.

“We did the best we could to just try to, you know, just pick the ten, I won’t say the most deserving, but the ten that we thought stood out above and beyond,” said Anthony DeFranco.

DeFranco, creative director of the spa, said that to mark the salon’s 30th anniversary, makeovers were in order. So he requested nominations of ordinary women who do extraordinary things.

A friend nominated Linda.

“It was our children who brought us together. They both passed away. She recognized that what we’re doing together now has helped so many people heal,” Linda said.

Linda founded Beading Hearts, a group for moms who lost a child to drug overdose and help others struggling.

“It’s exciting. It’s meaningful. It’s every emotion on the scale is being tapped,” Linda said.

“I clearly need a new look,” Ronit Birns said. She told Murdock her husband surprised her with his nomination.

“I’m a mom and I’m raising a family, and I do a lot of volunteer work, and I run around,” Ronit said.

She also lives with MS, and through fundraising has raised more than $500,000 for the MS Society.

Angela Ruggeri lives with cystic fibrosis, but doesn’t let it stop her. She says her mom is her inspiration for turning her challenges into triumphs. She founded Breathe Believe to support others living with the disease. She told Murdock she’s ready to be transformed.

“Today is a good day,” Angela said.

Hair, makeup, nails – it’s all getting done.

Monday was prep work for the grand finale. The makeovers will be officially revealed Wednesday evening, when the women walk the red carpet at the salon.

“Super excited. Can not wait,” Angela said.

“I have to figure out what shoes I’m going to wear,” Linda said.

Everything else is taken care of, even the dresses they’ll wear.