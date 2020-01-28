Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that was found on the Lower East Side.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that was found on the Lower East Side.
A custodian discovered the messages of hate around 8:30 a.m. Monday inside a co-op building on Grand Street.
Swastikas and curse words were found scrawled in the halls and on doorways.
We would like to let our Jewish Community know that Anti Semitic acts would not be tolerated in our Community. This incident will be thoroughly investigated.
— NYPD 7th Precinct (@NYPD7Pct) January 28, 2020
The incident happened on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
It comes as Attorney General William Barr is set to appear in Borough Park, Brooklyn Tuesday.
Barr will meet with Jewish community leaders and announce new Justice Department action on anti-Semitism.