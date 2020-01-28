CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:anti-Semitic graffiti, Anti-Semitic Hate Crime, Anti-Semitism, Hate Crime, Local TV, Lower East Side, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that was found on the Lower East Side.

A custodian discovered the messages of hate around 8:30 a.m. Monday inside a co-op building on Grand Street.

Swastikas and curse words were found scrawled in the halls and on doorways.

The incident happened on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It comes as Attorney General William Barr is set to appear in Borough Park, Brooklyn Tuesday.

Barr will meet with Jewish community leaders and announce new Justice Department action on anti-Semitism.

