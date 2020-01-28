Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a photo of an individual wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted rape at a Bay Ridge subway station.
The alleged incident happened Monday inside the 95th Street R subway station.
According to police, a 31-year-old woman entered a public restroom on the mezzanine level of the station around 10 a.m.
An unidentified male individual allegedly followed her into the bathroom, repeatedly punched her in the face and tried to force himself on the woman.
Police say the woman screamed for help and the individual ran off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.