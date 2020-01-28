Comments
MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a scare on a New Jersey ski slope Friday night.
A Passaic County man was tubing with his wife and kids at Campgaw Ski Mountain in Mahwah when he suffered a heart attack.
Police say it happened as he was riding the conveyor belt at the top of the 100-yard summit.
Other tubers, including an off-duty nurse, performed CPR until ski patrol arrived with a defibrillator.
“Everything really happened miraculously well,” Mahwah Police Patrol Officer William Hunt said. “Other than in the middle of the woods, on top of a ski mountain is probably the next worst place, so just going there, you know you’re already at an uphill battle trying to save someone’s life.”
CBS2 has been told the 55-year-old man is now out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.