Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are warning the public about multiple coyote sightings in Central Park.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are warning the public about multiple coyote sightings in Central Park.
The NYPD says the last confirmed sighting was on January 12 near 102nd Street and West Drive. Since then, several other unconfirmed sightings have been reported.
Due to sightings of a Coyote in Central Park.
Do not feed coyotes 🥩
Observe and appreciate coyotes from a distance 🦊 👀
Protect your pets 🐶
If you are approached, make yourself look bigger by putting your arms up, and make loud noises. 💪🏽🗣 pic.twitter.com/pSrsvNdLYW
— NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) January 27, 2020
Police say people should not feed the animals, only observe and appreciate them from a distance.
Protect your pets, and make yourself seem bigger by waving your arms and making loud noises.
Click here for more information from the city parks department.