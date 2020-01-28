BREAKINGPolice Say Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found Unresponsive At His Conn. Home
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are warning the public about multiple coyote sightings in Central Park.

The NYPD says the last confirmed sighting was on January 12 near 102nd Street and West Drive. Since then, several other unconfirmed sightings have been reported.

Police say people should not feed the animals, only observe and appreciate them from a distance.

Protect your pets, and make yourself seem bigger by waving your arms and making loud noises.

Click here for more information from the city parks department.

