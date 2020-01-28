Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city’s Community Schools initiative is working.
Launched in 2014, the initiative integrates academics, health and social services inside schools.
A report released Tuesday finds Community Schools improve graduation rates, test scores and help reduce chronic student absences.
“What Community Schools do is pretty much everything. They look at the whole child and the whole family and figure out how can you support that child and that family,” de Blasio said.
With 267 Community Schools serving 135,000 students, New York has the largest Community Schools initiative in the country.