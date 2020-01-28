CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A lost dog brought traffic grinding to a halt last night on the FDR Drive.

The Shiba Inu’s owner said 4-year-old Daiki broke away from his leash while they were on the pedestrian walkway near the Manhattan Bridge.

A Good Samaritan chased after the dog, later telling authorities he’s actually scared of the animals.

Daiki was reunited with his owner a couple hours later.

