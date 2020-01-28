NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A lost dog brought traffic grinding to a halt last night on the FDR Drive.
The Shiba Inu’s owner said 4-year-old Daiki broke away from his leash while they were on the pedestrian walkway near the Manhattan Bridge.
LETS FIND THIS DOGGIES PARENTS!! So the N/B #FDR dr is at a complete stand still just before the #Manhattan Bridge. Like no movement what so ever. Put on the turret lights and make my way up to investigate. There's a guy chasing her on the highway. Call out over the PA…. @ASPCA pic.twitter.com/QYQiQdM7uK
— Sgt. Carlos Nieves (@NYPDNieves) January 28, 2020
A Good Samaritan chased after the dog, later telling authorities he’s actually scared of the animals.
Great news everyone. First, she turned out to be a beautiful 4 year old male Shiba Inu named Daiki. He was reunited with his family a short time ago. Thanks to the @NYPD5Pct for bringing his mommy over. Just wish I would've gotten the good samaritans name that saved Daiki. pic.twitter.com/5vCKpFoAE3
— Sgt. Carlos Nieves (@NYPDNieves) January 28, 2020
Daiki was reunited with his owner a couple hours later.