Expect more clouds than sun this afternoon with a breeze still in place. And we’ll once again manage to reach the 40s, but because of the wind it will only feel like the 30s.
The clouds stick around tonight and it will remain on the cold side. Expect wind chills to stay in the 30s and 20s.
Any morning clouds will give way to sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 40s or so.
Thursday’s looking decent, as well, with a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the upper 30s.