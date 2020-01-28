Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Crowds of people camped out in the cold overnight ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in New Jersey.
The president is hosting a Keep America Great rally at 7 p.m. inside the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood.
The Wildwood Police Department posted three photos of the crowds on social media, saying, “Nothing like camping out at the beach… in January.”
Doors are scheduled to open at 3 p.m, and the event is general admission with no reserved seating.
