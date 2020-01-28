FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Multiple sources tell CBS2 that Fotis Dulos has been found unresponsive at his Connecticut home Tuesday.
Footage from the scene showed numerous emergency responders attempting to perform CPR on Dulos.
WEB EXTRA: Timeline Of Jennifer Dulos Investigation
Dulos was due to appear in court for an emergency hearing regarding his bail, but did not show up.
Police were sent to his home and found him unresponsive.
Dulos was arrested earlier this month and is charged with the murder of Jennifer Dulos.
She disappeared in May after dropping her children at school.
WEB EXTRA: Read Fotis Dulos’ Arrest Warrant (pdf.)
The Dulos’s five children have been living with Jennifer’s mother.
Prosecutors believes Fotis Dulos killed his estranged wife and hid her body, perhaps in a pre-prepared grave.
Anyone with information about Jennifer’s disappearance is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department tip line at (203) 594-3544 or visit the website FindJenniferDulos.com.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.