FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two men are under arrest after thieves severely damaged a treasured part of a Freehold church.
Junior Romero, 35, and Darwin Romero, 35, face burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful entry charges.
Police say they are searching for a third suspect, whose identity was not released.
The First United Methodist Church was broken into on Jan. 21. The vandals smashed the beloved organ, which had provided the soundtrack to weddings, baptism, and numerous other ceremonies for more than 50 years.
“It was a big part of the history of the place. This is an historical church and we are going to grieve for the loss of that history,” Pastor Wil Wilson told CBS2’s Christina Fan at the time.
“Now we have the names of the persons we are praying for,” the First United Methodist Church posted on their Facebook page. “May they learn from their mistakes.
There was no official word on the motive, but the congregation believes the thieves intended to steal the pipes for scrap metal.
Completing repairs to the organ may take up to a year.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Freehold Borough Police at (732) 462-1233, ext. 125. All tips are confidential.