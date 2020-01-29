Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they are charging the friend of a popular philanthropist in Brooklyn with murder.
Litman ran the Virginia’s House of Hope charity aimed at helping to improve the lives of children in the community.
Investigators say 59-year-old Antonio Litman was found dead during a fire at his Fort Greene home last Monday. Police later determined he was also stabbed.
Authorities say they’re charging 33-year-old Dondre Richardson with murder and arson.
Police say Richardson has a criminal past.
