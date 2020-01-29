CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Antonio Litman, Brooklyn, Fort Greene, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they are charging the friend of a popular philanthropist in Brooklyn with murder.

Investigators say 59-year-old Antonio Litman was found dead during a fire at his Fort Greene home last Monday. Police later determined he was also stabbed.

Authorities say they’re charging 33-year-old Dondre Richardson with murder and arson.

Police say Richardson has a criminal past.

Litman ran the Virginia’s House of Hope charity aimed at helping to improve the lives of children in the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply