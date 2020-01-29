Comments
CENTRE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are looking for whoever broke into Billy Joel’s home and damaged a dozen of the singer’s motorcycles.
The burglary happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Monday on Centre Island Road in Centre Island.
Nassau County police said the suspect damaged a garage door, home office and 12 motorcycles.
Joel was not home at the time.
Police have not released a description of the suspect they’re searching for in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the break-in is ask to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.