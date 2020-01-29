NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fotis Dulos, a Connecticut man accused of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, is in critical condition this morning after an apparent suicide attempt.
The 52-year-old was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for an emergency bond revocation hearing. When he didn’t show up, police conducted a welfare check at his Farmington home.
“When officers responded, they could see through a window that Mr. Dulos was sitting in his vehicle and he had obvious signs of medical distress,” Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie told reporters.
WATCH: Police Share Update On Fotis Dulos’ Apparent Suicide Attempt
Police forced their way into the garage of the 15,000 square foot mansion, and emergency responders began life-saving efforts.
Dulos was rushed to UConn Health before he was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center for hyperbolic oxygen therapy, which is used to treat carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Mr. Dulos was alone when officers located him,” McKenzie said. “Officers on scene determined CPR was needed, and that was what was performed.”
MORE: Timeline Of The Investigation | Tony Aeillo On Covering The Case
Investigators called it a suicide attempt.
“Folks, there’s really nothing to tell you at this point. When we do have some information, we’ll share it,” said Dulos’ defense attorney Kevin Smith.
Earlier this month, Dulos was charged with kidnapping and murdering his estranged wife and released on $6 million bond.
WEB EXTRA: Read The Arrest Warrant Against Dulos (.pdf)
Jennifer was last seen dropping the couple’s five children off at school on May 24 in New Canaan and is presumed dead.
Dulos’ girlfriend Michelle Troconis and civil attorney Kent Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case.
If convicted, Dulos faces up to life in prison.