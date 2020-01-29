



– More than 200 Americans evacuated from China because of the coronavirus outbreak are back in the United States. They will be held in quarantine for at least two weeks.

This comes as some airlines are suspending flights to China.

Officials in New Jersey held a news conference Wednesday to discuss coronavirus preparedness there.

CORONAVIRUS: Info from the CDC | Guidance For Travelers | N.J. Dep’t of Health Info | NJ Hotline: 1 (800) 222-1222

“Again, let me reiterate, unequivocally, there are currently no potential cases of coronavirus pending,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

As fears grow, Murphy took time to lay out how the state is taking extra precautions if the coronavirus hits the Garden State.

“We are working closely with officials at the Port Authority… which operates Newark Liberty International Airport to ensure that any passengers who may have been exposed to coronavirus are properly screened so they do not pose a threat to a public at large,” Murphy said.

Symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

“With symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. CDC believes at this time that symptoms of this virus may appear in as few two days after exposure to as long as two weeks after exposure,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

Officials say this type of coronavirus has never been seen in humans before, which makes it hard to predict how it will spread, or if it will even become an outbreak in the United States.

A local doctor says he has not seen any patients with coronavirus fears, mostly just the flu. It’s peak season.

“The coronavirus can spread the same way cold-causing viruses do. Through infected people coughing or sneezing, or by touching an infected person’s hands or face,” said Dr. Sal Pepe.

If you have a child in public school, New Jersey’s education commission says to expect information on the coronavirus via the school’s social media.

“The broadcast will provide important resources and information from the New Jersey Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” said N.J. Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet.

The best way to protect yourself from this coronavirus or the flu: Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and if you are sick, stay home.

You can also call a hotline with any questions or concerns: 1 (800) 222-1222.