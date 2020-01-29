Comments
After a couple of rather bleak days, we’re finally seeing some sunshine across the area. As for temperatures, the 40s are in reach, but any touch of wind will make it feel like the 30s.
Temperatures will manage to dip into the 20s tonight, which we haven’t done in about a week. But because of the wind, it will feel more like the teens in some locations.
We’re in for another round of sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. It will be the coldest day of the week, too, with highs only in the 30s.
Clouds will then build on Friday ahead of our next potential rain/snow maker. However, at this point, it looks like the bulk of the moisture will stay offshore.