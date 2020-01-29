Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old nursing student on Long Island.
Nassau County police said Kelly Owen was found strangled inside her South Farmingdale home on January 15.
Officers were called when she didn’t show up at her 6-year-old daughter’s after school program.
As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, Owen lived there with her parents and brother.
“We looked at the house, and there’s no obvious signs of break-in. We scoured the area. We’re looking into her past or anybody that knows her,” Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said earlier this month.
Michael Owen, 27, faces arraignment today, following his arrest last night.
Police have not confirmed the relationship between the suspect and victim.