



Two more accusers will be on the stand today in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping an unnamed woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on then-production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul pleaded not guilty and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

Today’s witnesses – Tarale Wulff and Dawn Dunning – are expected to speak about two other allegations from the 2000s.

Web Extra: Read the indictment against Weinstein (pdf)

Wulff met Weinstein in 2005 while working as a cocktail waitress at a members-only lounge at Cipriani’s, one of his favorite Manhattan haunts. Even after he cornered her in a hallway and started masturbating, Wiff had convinced herself Weinstein “was simply a dirty old man” and decided to take up his offer to read for potential acting roles, prosecutor Meghan Hast said in her opening statement.

After Wulff read, Hast said, a driver took her to Weinstein’s apartment. There, the much bigger and heavier Weinstein pushed her onto a bed and raped her, the prosecutor said.

Dunning alleges Weinstein fondled her genitals during a business meeting in his hotel suite in 2004 and on another occasion offered her three small movie roles, but only if she had three-way sex with him and his assistant.

“Dawn tried to laugh it off, make a joke of it, but the defendant got angry,” Hast said. “‘This is how the industry works,’ he screamed at her. ‘How do you think other actresses got ahead?’”

Hast said Dunning then fled.

Jurors so far have heard a tearful Haleyi recall how she tried to fight off Weinstein before he sexually assaulted her. Last week, “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Weinstein overpowered and raped her after barging into her apartment in the mid-1990s.

On Tuesday, it was Elizabeth Entin, Haleyi’s former roommate, who took stand to corroborate Haleyi’s testimony. Before the alleged attack in Weinstein’s Soho apartment, Entin said, the friends viewed Weinstein as a “pathetic old man” for pursuing Haleyi, and were amused when her pet Chihuahua, Peanut, once chased him around their apartment in the East Village.

When a reporter asked Weinstein as he left the courtroom if he was afraid of Chihuahuas, he smiled and responded: “Do I look like I’m afraid of Chihuahuas?”

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault, unless they agree to be named or gone public with their stories as Haleyi, Wulff, Dunning and Sciorra have done.

