NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bicyclist was struck and killed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, police said.
It happened at around 2:45 p.m. at Rewe Street and Vandevoort Avenue in Williamsburg.
Police say a box truck was traveling southbound on Vandervoort and turning left on Rewe when it struck the cyclist, who was also traveling south on Vandervoort.
The victim was rushed to Woodhull Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The truck remained on the scene. Police are investigating.