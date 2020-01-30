CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a woman caught on video snatching cash right out of the hands of an 84-year-old woman at a Bronx deli.

(credit: NYPD)

Police say it happened at 10:10 a.m. on Jan 24 at a deli on Saint Ann’s Avenue.

The victim was waiting to buy something with her cash out when the suspect walked in and snatched $20 right out of her hand.

The suspect then took off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Comments
  1. sassygirl58 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 10:52 am

    How arrogant! I hope that whoever knows her turns her in.

    Reply

