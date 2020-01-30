Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a woman caught on video snatching cash right out of the hands of an 84-year-old woman at a Bronx deli.
Police say it happened at 10:10 a.m. on Jan 24 at a deli on Saint Ann’s Avenue.
The victim was waiting to buy something with her cash out when the suspect walked in and snatched $20 right out of her hand.
The suspect then took off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
How arrogant! I hope that whoever knows her turns her in.