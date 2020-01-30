Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled new efforts to fight hate crimes in New York.
Cuomo spoke at the Jacob Javits Center here in Manhattan.
He laid out several initiatives to protect schools and houses of worship.
Cuomo announced $45 million in security funding, available today. He hopes to have another $25 million available by April 1. To apply for a security grant, click here.
“We want to make it easy to access these funds,” Cuomo said. “So easy to fill out, and make sure funds fit your needs rather than you trying to fit into government program. I want to see these funds flowing quickly. No time to waste in the current environment.”
Cuomo is also calling for a new law to prosecute hate crimes suspects as domestic terrorists.