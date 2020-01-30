Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were shot last night in Brooklyn, and police say they were not the intended targets.
Two men allegedly got into an argument around 8:45 p.m. inside a deli on Pitkin Avenue in East New York.
Police said one man left but came back with a gun and opened fire. Stray bullets struck two people inside a nearby barbershop.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 25-year-old woman was hit in the back. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The search continues for the shooter.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.