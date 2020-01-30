NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of New York’s former top cops has something to say about the recent discovery of subway cars covered in graffiti.
CBS2 reported exclusively on an E train found Wednesday near the World Trade Center, the paint still wet.
Earlier this month, an F train was also vandalized, but CBS2 has learned there have been at least five similar acts dating back to last summer.
This has led to serious questions about the security of the trains and who is patrolling underground.
The MTA said it’s the NYPD’s responsibility, but the police told us security protocols must be answered by the MTA.
The beginning of the disorder and crime waves of the sixties, seventies & eighties began with the acceptance of this type of unchecked vandalism. New Yorkers, wake up before you lose your city once again to rising crime AND disorder. It happened once before & it can happen again. pic.twitter.com/2Zsq62DbW7
— Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) January 30, 2020
Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton responded to our story, tweeting “This is outrageous. Where is the security in these train yards and why is the MTA running these cars through the system giving these graffiti clowns the attention they crave. Heads need to roll at the @MTA. What if these were terrorists and not nitwits?”
CBS2 is asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo about it, and we’ll have more on that later.