WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least one person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-287 in Westchester County on Thursday.

A crash involving multiple vehicles brought traffic to a standstill on I-287 in Westchester County on Jan. 30, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 9 in White Plains.

New York State Police say one person was killed. Further details were not immediately available.

The eastbound lanes were expected to remain closed until early Friday morning.

  1. Chris says:
    January 30, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    I saw the crash right after it happened as I was coming off of 684, when only one officer had only gotten to the car on the railing. Lots of people were stopped, and trying to help, and there were some things no one should ever have to see. I respect EMS workers for what they have to go through, because I don’t think I could deal with it.

