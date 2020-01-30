Comments
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least one person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-287 in Westchester County on Thursday.
Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 9 in White Plains.
New York State Police say one person was killed. Further details were not immediately available.
Troop T – LANE CLOSURE: I-287 Cross Westchester Expressway EB at mile marker 7.2, ALL lanes blocked due to a serious injury crash. All EB traffic being diverted off at Exit 9A Brewster, Town of Harrison, Westchester County. Lanes to reopen in approximately 3-4 hours.
— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 31, 2020
The eastbound lanes were expected to remain closed until early Friday morning.
I saw the crash right after it happened as I was coming off of 684, when only one officer had only gotten to the car on the railing. Lots of people were stopped, and trying to help, and there were some things no one should ever have to see. I respect EMS workers for what they have to go through, because I don’t think I could deal with it.