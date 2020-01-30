NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fotis Dulos family arrived from Greece on Thursday and are visiting him at the hospital where he’s being treated following his apparent suicide attempt.
Lawyers say Dulos’ condition is “grim” from carbon monoxide poisoning. He is being treated in a hyperbaric chamber at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
On Wednesday, police searched Dulos’s mansion in Farmington, Conn. Defense attorney Norm Pattis confirms they found a note maintaining his client’s innocence and claiming lawyers have evidence that proves he is not guilty of the killing his estranged wife, Jennifer.
It has been an eventful month for Dulos: He was charged Jan. 7 for the murder of his wife Jennifer. Then he was scolded by a judge on Jan 23 for removing a memorial to Jennifer posted near his home. Now, a suicide attempt, raising the possibility questions only Dulos can answer may never be resolved.
Her body has not been found.