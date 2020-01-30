CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y (CBSNewYork) — A suspect at the center of the bail reform battle on Long Island appeared in court Thursday.
Jordan Randolph is accused of killing a man in a DWI crash.
Randolph was formally indicted on charges of vehicular manslaughter, and three counts of DWI, along with other charges.
Randolph is accused of drunk driving in a Jan. 12 crash that killed 27-year-old Jonathan Flores-Maldonado.
The victim’s family said the suspect should have never been on the road.
Earlier in the month, Randolph was released with an appearance ticket for allegedly interfering with his ignition interlock device.
After his release, he allegedly drove drunk again. This time the crash was fatal, claiming the life of Flores-Maldonado, a SUNY Buffalo graduate.
On Thursday in court, it was learned that during his arrest he told police, “January 1 the laws changed. I’ll be out tomorrow,” CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway reported.
The judge remanded Randolph without bail.
He’s due back in court Feb. 25.