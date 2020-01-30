Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn mother is recovering after being slashed in the face.
It happened Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. near Elton Street and Sutter Avenue.
Police say the victim was riding a bus with her children when one her kids became ill and started to vomit. That enraged the suspect, who police say slashed the victim in the face as she got off the bus.
The suspect got away in a black sedan, which police suspect may have been a livery cab.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.