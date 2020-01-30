Comments
It’s a good looking afternoon out there, but cold, for sure. Thankfully the winds won’t be a huge factor, but even a brief light breeze will make it feel more like the 20s.
Clouds return tonight and will help to regulate our temperatures a bit. Expect the thermometer to only dip into the low 30s or so.
Tomorrow will be a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day, but we’ll recover some in the temperature department. Expect highs to be slightly above normal in the low 40s.
As for Saturday, we may get brushed by a coastal storm, but we’re not expecting much out of it. For now, we’ll leave in a chance of rain with highs in the 40s.