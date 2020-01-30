Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! You’ll want to bundle up out the door as temps have dipped into 20s overnight. With a breeze, it’s feeling more like the teens for many… and even single digits north and west.
Expect mostly to partly sunny skies today. It will be the coldest day of the next seven with highs only in the 30s. Despite actually being near normal today, the cold doesn’t last long.
Clouds build on Friday and temps return to the 40s. Our next storm system will be moving off the Carolina coast Friday night, but it continues to look like we just get grazed by it on Saturday. A few rain/snow showers are possible, but it’s not looking too impressive at the moment.
Of course, things can change so be sure to keep it right here for the latest! Either way, the first week of February looks very mild with 50s early next week.