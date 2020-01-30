Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a scam warning from PSEG Long Island.
The energy company says its customers are reporting a rise in phone calls from imposters pretending to be employees.
The caller ID may even have PSEG on it.
Customers should hang up immediately if the scammer threatens to shut off service and demands money by a prepaid card, wire transfer or bitcoin.
PSEG also says customers should only call the number listed on their bill.