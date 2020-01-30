Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a rally in Manhattan for seniors fighting to save their homes.
The event was held outside the Riverview Senior Independent Living Housing Facility on West 49th Street near 10th Avenue.
The owner of the building reportedly plans to sell. That would leave a number of seniors homeless with nowhere to go.
“This building is renovated specifically to provide housing for older adults,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said, “and we don’t want it to be sold because we don’t want to force dozens of residents out of their homes with little notice or, to us, no notice.”
They want the building sold to a nonprofit so it can continue to serve as a senior facility.