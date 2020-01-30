



She was greeted by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new campaign to combat hate crimes.

“First day back on the subway & this honestly made me tear up,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Thank you MTA for launching a campaign against hate & bias crimes on public transit. No one should be harassed because of their gender, race, religion, sexual orientation or identity. Look out for each other.”

First day back on the subway & this honestly made me tear up. Thank you @MTA for launching a campaign against hate & bias crimes on public transit. No one should be harassed because of their gender, race, religion, sexual orientation or identity. Let’s look out for each other. pic.twitter.com/RvgzFAzdSQ — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) January 29, 2020

Daniari told police she was standing on the C train platform around 8 p.m. last Friday at the West 155th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue station when a couple yelled anti-sexual orientation slurs, then slapped and spit on her.

She posted a tearful video on social media that gained the attention of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and other elected officials.

“She called me after it happened, and she was very upset and clearly very traumatized,” her brother, Milad Daniari, told CBS2.

I was just attacked by a couple on the train. They spit on me and hit me and called me transphobic slurs. pic.twitter.com/YgPDZncIpo — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) January 25, 2020

The male suspect was taken into custody Monday.

That same day, the MTA launched its “Hate Has No Place In Our Transportation System” campaign.

“New York is built on diversity, openness and inclusion,” Chairman Patrick Foye said in a statement. “Every New Yorker should be able to travel free of harassment and feel safe while riding with the MTA. We want to do what we can to put a halt to these despicable crimes. We hope that our campaign will not only help reduce bias activity but will remind everyone of the core New York values of kindness, respect and solidarity.”

Hate has no place in our transit system. Today @NYCTSubway @NYCTBus @LIRR and @MetroNorth rolled out a campaign to remind us that we stand for kindness, respect, and solidarity against hate. Here's what to do if you see a hate crime in our system: https://t.co/lnSRNTkUz9 pic.twitter.com/i2TPqOQszG — MTA (@MTA) January 27, 2020

More than 7,000 digital screens will display messages promoting “kindness, respect and solidarity” in subways, buses, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North stations.

The screens also show information on how to report “bias-motivated threats, harassment, discrimination or graffiti.” Riders should call 1-212-878-1000 or text and email tips@mtahq.org.

Dainari shared a statement after the attack, thanking her supporters. She also posted thanks for the NYPD, governor and mayor for their responses.