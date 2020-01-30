



A funeral will be held today for 8-year-old Thomas Valva , who’s at the center of a child abuse case on Long Island.

The boy’s father, NYPD Officer Michael Valva, and his fiancée Angela Pollina have been charged with second-degree murder.

Thomas’ heartbroken mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, says his death could have been prevented.

There was an outpouring of love at his wake yesterday in Deer Park, with strangers even showing up to support.

“Please continue praying for my family,” Zubko-Valva said.

Elsewhere, there were protests, with residents demanding family court judges be removed for not protecting Thomas.

“Shame on all of them. They all should be fired and put in jail,” said resident Gayelynn Defillipis.

They also called for a review of anyone who placed the three Valva children in the custody of their father.

“Thomas is just the beacon for all the other kids that have gone unheard,” resident Inger Molina said.

Police said Thomas died of hypothermia after being forced to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped to 19 degrees.

Despite years of documented abuse, allegedly at the hands of Valva and Pollina, the courts sided with the cop for custody over the boy’s Polish-American mother, who represented herself.

Zubko-Valva said her estranged husband and his fiancée convinced Child Protective Services and judges that she was unstable.

Both Valva and Pollina maintain their innocence.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan sat down with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who vowed to investigate how the Department of Social Services handled the case. However, CBS2 has been denied an interview with CPS.

Some have raised concerns that CPS is spearheaded the internal investigation.

“I’d like to get the baseline facts, certainly no later than next week. Then we can determine how much further we need to go, in terms of an investigation,” said Suffolk County Legislator Tim Cilmi.

Meanwhile, those mourning the loss of Thomas hope his death will spark change.

“An unnecessary death, really unnecessary. We need to find thee money to hire more people to help children in need,” resident Maria Campo said.

His funeral will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church in Melville after closing prayers at the funeral home.

Click here to share your condolences or send flowers