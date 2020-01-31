Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a bit of relief for families with children suffering from a peanut allergy.
The FDA has approved the first treatment for kids ages 4-17 called Palforzia.
Children swallow a peanut powder daily, starting off in tiny doses, then gradually increasing it.
It trains their bodies to tolerate peanuts, although they should still not consume the food.
It’s not a cure, but doctors say it could be a game-changer.