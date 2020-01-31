Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On The Late Late Show Thursday night, singer Meghan Trainor joined host James Corden for another edition of Carpool Karaoke.
And of course, they sand Trainor’s breakthrough hit “All About That Bass.”
During that car ride, Trainor told Corden that one person she was truly starstruck over was none other than TV’s Dr. Phil.
Would you know it? At a stoplight, that’s who hopped into the back seat.
Trainor had a little mini-session with the good doctor, talking about her struggles with anxiety.
Dr. Phil even joined in the sing-along.