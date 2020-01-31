Comments
Clouds will prevail today with perhaps some breaks of sun here and there. On the other hand, temperatures will be up several degrees from yesterday, so it won’t feel quite as cold out there.
We’re leaving in a chance of rain tonight, but mainly south and east, as a disturbance makes its pass. It won’t be as cold either with temperatures only dipping into the upper 30s or so.
Tomorrow it looks like we’ll be spared by the storm we’ve been talking about the last few days, but we will get some stubborn cloud cover out of it. Temperature-wise, we’ll remain above normal with highs in the mid 40s.
As for your Groundhog Day, our skies will be a little brighter with highs in the mid and upper 40s.