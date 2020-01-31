Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
We can expect a partly cloudy sky with a decent mix of sun. Clouds increase as the day goes on and we’re likely to catch some light precip overnight.
Saturday’s storm that we have been forecasting for the last few days is a glancing blow to us at best. Much of the bulk moisture is offshore, and the track is too far east. There is a slight risk of some snow falling overnight Saturday, but it’s scattered at best, and only a coating for areas north of NYC.
Sunday is much brighter and comfortable. Check back in for the latest!