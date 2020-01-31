Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people were hurt, with two of them believed to possibly be police officers, when an NYPD cruiser hit a car in Queens on Friday morning, causing it to overturn.
Rescue crews were able to get everyone out.
The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. in Astoria at 21st Street and 30th Drive.
The injured were taken to Mount Sinai and Elmhurst Hospitals.