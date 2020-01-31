



– The NYPD is warning the public about what could be a large anti-police protest Friday night.

Protesters have said Grand Central Terminal is the meeting spot for the group, called FTP Coalition, an anti-police movement calling for violence and anarchy, focusing on fare strikes and disorderly conduct directed at police.

Checking in on our subway riders this afternoon, and each of our transit officers who are working to keep our subway system safe pic.twitter.com/RWP8zv5mBx — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) January 31, 2020

The protest is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., but organizers are encouraging members to cause problems throughout the day, wherever they may be.

Today’s protest is called J31, for January 31st. The organizers posted a video to Twitter promising a day of disruption.

Video shows people earlier Friday vandalizing OMNY payment systems, calling it “creative sabotage.” A banner was also unfurled inside the Oculus train station, protesting the $2.75 MTA fare.

There was even a survival guide for protestors with tips for tonight, like “roll with a crew” and “be quick around corners to avoid police.”

Anti-police graffiti was found at several subway station, along with turnstiles being slathered in glue. Trash can fires were lit at four stations. Two women were arrested after putting up FTP posters are Bronx Criminal Court, and anti-police graffiti was written on an NYPD vehicle in Alphabet City.

The group FTP Coalition says it wants no subway fares, no police in the MTA, free transit for everyone, no harassment and full accessibility for all riders.

The NYPD is warning the public about the impending protest, saying it is “aware of the demonstration and will have an adequate police presence in place.”

The Police Benevolent Association retweeted the group’s video with a warning saying “New Yorkers should pay close attention: This is true endgame of the the anti-police movement, an end of all policing & destruction of public order. Our members have spent their careers – and in some case given their lives – to bring public saftey back to NYC. We can’t go backwards.”

The NYPD says it has additional officers stationed at subways across the city, and even more are expected at Grand Central to ensure tonight’s protest remains peaceful.