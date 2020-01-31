Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While another new plan to help homeless New Yorkers is proposed, cities in New Jersey are teaming up to sue the big apple for its homeless relocation program.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While another new plan to help homeless New Yorkers is proposed, cities in New Jersey are teaming up to sue the big apple for its homeless relocation program.
Those cities include Jersey City, and its mayor, Steven Fulop, says New York is pushing its homeless population into New Jersey.
The Democrat has led the nation’s most diverse city since 2013. He’s also a former Marine and an Ironman triathlete.
Fulop joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
They also discussed the rise in hate crimes, NJ Transit and more.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
How To Watch CBSN New York
- On The Web: cbsnewyork.com/live
- CBS News Apps: www.cbsnews.com/mobile
- Apple TV: www.apple.com/tv | How-To
- Roku: www.roku.com | How-To
- Amazon Fire TV: amazon.com/firetv | How-To
- XBox Via Microsoft Store: How-To
- PlayStation Via PlayStation Store: How-To