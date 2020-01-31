



– The countdown is getting closer. In just two days, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Many people will be at, or even hosting, a Super Bowl party, reports CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

“Whether you’re into the game or not, it’s a great excuse to invite your friends over,” said Seri Kertzner of Little Miss Party.

The party planner says if you don’t want to watch the event, you and your friends can play your own game using things from the party.

“You need to have cups, right? So with the cups, take a few of them, set them up, tape them to the table,” she said.

It’s called “peanut pong,” like “beer pong” but without the alcohol.

“The closest row is the hardest to hit, so we made that 8 points, middle row is 5 points and front is 3 points,” said Kertzner.

Another game she recommends is called “prize or penalty” where the host writes down a word or name on the back of a water bottle without the guest knowing. As it comes up throughout the Super Bowl, the host could decide if that guest gets a prize, or…

“The other thing that happens is a penalty, so you can say, alright, field goal just happened so you have to sit in silence until next quarter or you have to give up a seat on the couch,” she said.

Since Kansas City is known for its barbecue, Amy Aversa of Sweet Basil Catering says you need to have it at your party.

“Everyone knows the Super Bowl is all about fun food,” she said.

Owner Aversa says instead of eating traditional wings, try breaking the meat up and put it into a dip.

“It’s so easy, you just pull off the chicken and you make it as you would a dip, with sour cream, mayo, onions,” she said. “We make ours under the broiler with lots of cheese on it.”

For those who don’t eat meat, smoked cauliflower BBQ bites are always a hit, as well as smoked BBQ mac and cheese balls.

When it comes to beverages, Anthony Caporale, director of Spirits Education and Beverage Research, created one for each team playing.

“Most people think bourbon needs to be made in Kentucky, but it can be made anywhere in the United States and there is a new style called Missouri bourbon,” he said.

He came up with the Missouri Bourbon Barbecue Old Fashion for the Chiefs fans. He says it’s important to smoke the glass and use honey syrup.

“When you add smoke with sweetness, that’s the DNA of BBQ sauce,” said Caporale.

If you’re rooting for the 49ers, he created the San Francisco Seafood Michelada, which mixes its main ingredients of beer with tomato and clam juice.

“Is a nod to Fisherman’s Ward in San Francisco,” he said. “I wanted to use a West Coast-based drink.”

All these things add elements of excitement to the game, even if you’re not into the gridiron.

For more food recipes ideas, see SweetBasilCatering.com/menus.