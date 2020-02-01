Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people took a dip in the freezing cold water in Breezy Point on Saturday, all for a good cause.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people took a dip in the freezing cold water in Breezy Point on Saturday, all for a good cause.
The 20th Annual Rockaway Plunge raised money for cystic fibrosis, but this year’s dive took on a special meaning.
Many took the plunge with a heavy heart.
The plunge’s number one sponsor, Annie McMahon, died in July at the age of 22.
Watch: Annie McMahon Remembered, Helped Fight Cystic Fibrosis —
McMahon battled the illness for years with a courage that was an inspiration to so many others fighting the fight.
But McMahon’s spirit was alive and well among the many who had the guts to jump in, including CBS2’s Dick Brennan, who made his 14th plunge along with a hearty crowd that was all in for a good cause.
If you like to help in the fight for a cure, visit helphopelive.org.