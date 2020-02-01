Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside a hotel near JFK Airport.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside a hotel near JFK Airport.
Police say Jose De La Cruz was discovered lying in the street, just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, outside the Garden Inn and Suites Hotel on Baisley Boulevard in the Jamaica section of Queens.
Police say he’d been stabbed multiple times.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.