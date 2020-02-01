CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HARTSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A vehicle slammed into the front of a Chase Bank in Westchester County on Saturday.

A vehicle slammed into the front of a Chase Bank in Westchester County on Feb. 1, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

It happened just after 7 p.m. in Hartsdale.

Police were on the scene to inspect the damage after the vehicle was taken away.

The accident shattered glass and tore the building’s doors off their hinges.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

