NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Kids Week” at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum is going full STEAM ahead later this month.
It’s a week-long event that lets kids get involved in hands-on workshops, performances, animals shows and science demonstrations. Science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) take center stage.
Franz Lucien, museum manager of interactive experiences and family engagement, stopped by to talk about it.
The event lasts from Feb. 15-22.
From Feb. 15-16, “Kids Week” will explore arts and music fun. Activities include a storytime performance by Paddington Bear, puppet- and origami-making, and a history lesson on 3D film and photography.
There will be a safari and nature adventure from Feb. 17-19. Animal ambassadors include a frilled dragon, kangaroo, golden eagle, screech owl, alligator and more.
Space and science will be the focus from Feb. 20-22. There will be a planetary virtual reality experience, and kids can learn about Mars, moon-landers and baking cookies in space. Special guests from NASA, including astronaut Ricky Arnold and flight director Alison Bolinger, will make appearances. Back on Earth, you can discover the science of baseball. There will also be live science shows, an augmented reality escape room and coding and robotics activities.
All activities are free with museum admission.
For more information, visit intrepidmuseum.org.