NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Fashion Week begins Sunday.
Mark Badgley and James Mischka, co-founders of the fashion brand Badgley Mischka, stopped by to preview the New York Fashion Week running from Feb. 2-12, showing off designs for fall.
“We have been doing this for 32 years now,” said Mischka. “It’s an exciting time twice a year. There’s a lot going on for us.”
“We’re not new to the rodeo, but it’s still so exciting and nerve-wracking every time,” said Badgley.
While the original event drew about 50 to 70 people per show, the pair recounted how it has grown year after year to now have a thousand in the audience and thousands more watching online streams for each event. Some brands and companies offer online auctions or deals to their customers to get a seat at each live event.
“It’s really amazing how inclusive it is now compared to how it used to be,” said Mischka.
The online audiences sometimes also get to behind the scenes, learn more about the designers and see how it all comes together.
“I always equivalent fashion shows to weddings,” said Badgley. “You work on them for six months and they’re over in eight or nine minutes. I a lot goes into it, but they’re gone in a whiff.”
