Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was gray for most of the day across the area, and we’ll have some spotty drops and flakes moving through the region tonight. Don’t expect anything in the way of accumulation, but if you’re heading out overnight, you may wanna grab the umbrella.
Tomorrow will be a touch milder with temps in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies. It’ll be a little breezy at times so feeling more like the low 40s. Heading into the evening, there is another slight chance for spotty drops and flakes.
The new work week will start off on a bright and mild note with temps in the upper 50s. Some spots may find 60!